Cristiano Ronaldo sends plane-full of relief items to victims of Turkey, Syria earthquake

Al Nassr star, Cristiano Ronaldo

It has emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo was one of many football stars who supported victims of the devastating earthquake that hit part of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The Daily Mail reports that Ronaldo sent a plane-load of relief items to the two countries to help cater for victims of the disaster.



Aside paying for tents that provided temporal accommodation for the victims, the former Real Madrid player sent food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk, and medical supplies to be sent to victims of the disaster.



It is reported that over 40,000 lives were claimed by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that rocked parts of southern Turkey and Syria.



For Ghanaians, the disaster hit close to home as footballer, Christian Atsu turned out to be one of the over 40,000 victims.



The remains of the Hatayspor winger were found in his collapsed apartment on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

His body has since been transported home with March 17 settled on by his family and government as the day for the burial and funeral rites.



Other footballers who supported the victims are Messi, Neymar, Harry Kane, and Mesut Ozil, among others.



Messi is reported to have donated €3.5 Million to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria through his foundation.



Mesut Ozil was also on the ground to support the provision of food and relief items to the victims.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below

















KPE