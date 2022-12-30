Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi-side Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for a new club months after United terminated his contract.

Ronaldo is for the first time in decades going to ply his club football for Saudi Arabia topflight side, Al Nassr.



The club posted the news of his signing on their social handles late Saturday, Decmeber 30, 2022.



It was accompanied by two photos of Ronaldo and a club official with his number 7 shirt.

The caption read: "History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home."



See the post below



