Cristiano Ronaldo speaks after Portugal's FIFA World Cup elimination

Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Global football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has bemoaned his inability to win the FIFA World Cup with his country Portugal despite playing in the Mundial on five consecutive editions.

Describing the FIFA World Cup trophy as his biggest ambition as a footballer, the Real Madrid and Manchester United legend stated that he feels sad that the dream ended at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 Qatar edition.



Portugal lost 1-0 in their quarter-final clash against Morocco on Saturday, December 10, 2022, thus ending their journey in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.



"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream," part of Ronaldo's statement read.



Youssef En Nesyri's 42nd-minute strike in the first half was all that the Atlas Lions of Morocco needed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to become the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.



Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Euros and the UEFA Nations League for Portugal but it is very likely that he will end his career without the World Cup.

Read Ronaldo's full statement below:



I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.



sadly yesterday the dream ended It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.



Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it's hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."