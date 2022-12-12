Cristiano Ronaldo stays tight-lipped on retirement plans after Morocco defeat

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo remains coy on his international future following defeat 1-0 to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball at Al Thumama Stadium.



Ronaldo climbed off the bench in the 50th minute to equal the men’s all-time appearance record of 196 in international matches, but he could not find the equalizer as their last-four hopes were dashed.



"To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career," he wrote on social media.



"Unfortunately, yesterday [Saturday] the dream ended."

"I just want everyone to know that a lot was said, a lot was written, a lot was speculated, but my dedication to Portugal didn't change for an instant," the 37-year-old added.



"I was always one more player fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.



"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, we have to let time be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions."



Walid Regragui's men will face holders France in the semifinals at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.