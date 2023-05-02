Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Al-Nassr after poor season - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Real Madrid

Five-time Champions League winner, Cristiano Ronaldo could part ways with Al Nassr to return to Real Madrid, three months after joining the Saudi Arabian side.

The 38-year-old striker became the highest-paid player in the world when he agreed to a £175 million-a-year contract with the Saudi side.



Spanish outlet,El Nacional reported that Ronaldo may be considering leaving the Saudi Pro League, and Real Madrid could offer him a return to Europe.



The Catalan outlet said: “Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu.



“But, obviously, he wouldn’t do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed.”

Ronaldo scored 451 goals in 438 appearances during his time at Real Madrid and won numerous honours, including four Champions League titles, three Club World Cups, and two La Liga titles.



Ronaldo left Manchester United after his contract was terminated following an interview with Piers Morgan.



Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 12 goals.



