Cristiano Ronaldo joined from Juventus

Manchester United have terminated the contract of five times world best player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a statement issued by the club, they stated that Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United soon.



"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.



Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."