Cristiano Ronaldo trolled after wrestling-style challenge during Al-Nassr's defeat against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo wrestling-style challenge on Al-Faraj

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been mocked by social media users after showing off his wrestling skills during Al Nassr's defeat to Al-Hilal on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Ronaldo produced a wrestling-esque tackle during a tussle to win possession and subsequently got booked.



The five-time UEFA Champions League winner head-locked Al-Hilal player Al-Faraj who blocked the Portugues to recover possession.



After the video of the incident went viral, some social media users have trolled the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and believed he should have been sent-off.



Ronaldo was also mocked at the King Fahd International Stadium during the game as rival fans chanted Lionel Messi's name.

Al-Nasser went on to lose the game 2-0 courtesy of Odion Igahalo who scored twice from the spot.



Al-Nassr now sit three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League title race.



Check out some social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's viral wrestling-esque challenge.



That should have been a red card yo — Srinivas nagisetty (@NSNSRINIVASS) April 19, 2023

This could possibly be a red card offence. It's dangerous, and a high tackle is even punished in rugby... — FPL Prem Tipster (@FPLPremTipster) April 18, 2023

Man thought it was Royal Rumble… Frustrated player ???? — Carter (@insanespotter) April 18, 2023

Georgina is unhappy, Ronaldo starts doing MMA. What is happening? Did they finalize realize the hypocrisy of his move to SA? — The Lion's Den - A Galatasaray Podcast (@TheLionsDenGS) April 18, 2023

Ronaldo learned from Khabib. Great RNC technique. — Omar Al Raisi (@Dantani) April 18, 2023

Michael Oliver books Cristiano Ronaldo for a headlock



When was he ever in the Saudi League????? pic.twitter.com/IDf0S3tHj2 — george (@StokeyyG2) April 18, 2023

WWE should sign Cristiano Ronaldo, what a finisher???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/MdzsLiNA2e — Lατιf (@iLatif_) April 18, 2023

Ronaldo's reaction in today's game when the opponent's fans were chanting Messi's name ????pic.twitter.com/5GNOQREnCA — Jan (@FutbolJan10) April 18, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo only got a yellow for this challenge ???? pic.twitter.com/05eH8qZqvw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 19, 2023

