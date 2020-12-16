Crystal Palace ace Jordan Ayew hopes to score again against West Ham

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace takes on West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday night with Jordan Ayew hoping to score again against the Hammers.

West Ham is Jordan Ayew's favourite opponent since he made his English top-flight debut five years ago.



The Black Stars striker has scored four goals against West Ham - his best tally against an opponent in the competition.



Last season, Palace beat West Ham by the same scoreline, 2-1, home and away and in both games, Ayew emerged as the match-winner.



Ayew had a video assistant referee to thank for the winning goal in the first game at the London Stadium.



But he scored a remarkable goal in the second match at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

With the game in added time, Ayew danced through the Hammers defense on the edge of the box and then brilliantly beat goalkeeper Roberto with a calm chip.



The goal was nominated for the best goal of the season.



He will hope to relive the moments again, however, considering his current form, West Ham wouldn't be too bothered about him causing any trouble.



Jordan has struggled for goals this season, netting once in nine league games.