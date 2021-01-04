Crystal Palace boss Hodgson sheds light on Schlupp's injury

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp will have a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury during Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

The Ghana international was on target in the matchday 17 fixture but left the pitch 36 minutes after his fourth-minute opener as The Eagles claimed all three points at Selhurst Park.



He was substituted by Eberechi Eze who scored the second goal of the game on the stroke of half-time. The German-born player was the second injury casualty for Palace on the day as Christian Benteke was also forced off the pitch just three minutes after the interval.



"Benteke got a kick in the first half – we think it’s a dead leg which usually doesn’t develop into anything long term. Jeff Schlupp is more concerning as it is definitely a muscle injury. He felt a hamstring pull. It looks like we’re going to miss him for a while and that’s unfortunate because he’s been doing very very well for us," Palace boss Roy Hodgson said on the injured duo, as reported by his club's official website.



Schlupp was only beginning to get into his groove following a slow start to the season, Saturday's match being his 15 appearance and 12th start of the campaign.



The goal was his second of this term, following up on a crucial equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last month.



"If you’re playing in defence against a tricky winger and then playing further up the pitch, up front against centre-halves, it’s almost roles reversed. Mentally you’ve got to get it right," Schlupp said on his pre-match preparations ahead of Saturday's game.

"Normally leading up to the games I’ll have a chat with the gaffer if he’s about to put me in somewhere else, so I’ve got enough time to get my head around it and prepare well for whatever position I’m playing.



"You’ve got to look at the positives in everything regarding football otherwise it could get really tough.



"You’ve always got to take the positive out of anything. In football there are so many highs and lows. The lows you take in your stride, but being positive is the main thing."



The 28-year-old joined Palace in 2017, a year after winning the league with Leicester City.