Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson elated with fitness level of Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has expressed his delight with the fitness level of Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Monday.
Schlupp made a return from injury as a second-half substitute in their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.
He set up his club's lone goal in the defeat at Selhurst Park.
"We’ve got a lot of players back, good news,” Hodgson said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
“Schlupp, [Mamadou] Sakho and [James] Tomkins are training. As big a group for a long time. [James] McArthur isn’t back yet, [Gary] Cahill has a minor problem but we’re hoping he’ll be back in time for Monday."
“[Connor] Wickham and [Nathan] Ferguson are out training but not with the squad yet."
"I think that's about it. I mean, to be honest, we’ve had so many in the past in the treatment room, it seems quite strange that I can name them now so quickly off the top of my head."
Schlupp has made 20 league appearances and scored two goals for Palace so far this season.
