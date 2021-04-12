Crystal Palace boss excited with Ghanaian youngster Rak-Sakyi after signing pro deal

Teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is delighted that Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has signed pro terms.

Rak-Sakyi, who joined the English after leaving the Blues in 2019, has recently spent time training with Hodgson's team before making the squad for Saturday's defeat to Chelsea.



His success with the Under-18s and Under-23s and recognition at the first-team level this season have earned him a professional deal.



"He's dealt with it [stepping up] very well," said Hodgson. “For such a young man he's shown remarkable maturity and a remarkable sangfroid."

“Coming into a group of senior players that he's probably only watched from the terraces before, you wouldn't notice that with his performances in the training sessions where he's really taken the responsibility that he's capable of taking.



“Everyone's taken to him and been appreciative of him and what he can do so it's nice we've been able to have him with us in a situation where a vacancy has occurred because we've had enough senior players out of our squad to not be able to fill our 20-man quota.