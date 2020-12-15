Crystal Palace boss hails versatile Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp scored over the weekend against Spurs

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has hailed Jeffrey Schlupp's versatility after he scored the crucial goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Ghanaian, who is a natural striker, can play as a winger and left-back, but since arriving at Palace in 2017, he has been deployed more on the wings.



Against Spurs this past weekend, he operated as a right-winger and he put an impressive performance.



The 27-year-old scored the only goal for Palace, who snatched a point against Mourinho’s high-flying side.



“His best position is one of the wide positions,” Hodgson was quoted by Football London.

“He can play in those wider positions, he's very suited to it."



“That enables us to have the two front players."



“With two up front, you have to have two solid players like Jeff, Andros, and Eberechi prepared to come in off the touchline.”



The goal was his first of the season, having made 11 appearances in all competitions.