Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward heaps praise on Jeffrey Schlupp's impact against Chelsea

Midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has heaped praises on Jeffrey Schlupp after his instant impact in the game against Chelsea in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The 28-year-old came on as a substitute in the 59th minute for Eberechi Eze and quickly announced his presence.



Palace was down by three goals courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Kurt Zouma.



Schlupp just after coming into the game sent in a cross which was headed into the net by Christian Benteke to reduce the deficit for his side.



Even though Roy Hodgson's side was not able to get the comeback after Pulisic completed his double in the 78th minute, Joel Ward commended Jeffrey Schlupp for his quick impact in the game.



"We have to try to find some positives – in the second half there were a few glimpses of what we’re about, Christian [Benteke] up-top deserved his goal and when Jeff [Schlupp] came on he changed the game,” Ward told Premier League Productions per Crystal Palace website.

"Jeff’s got an enormous amount of gifts. He’s a tremendous player and a joy to play with and I think when he comes on and gets direct and starts to drive at players you see his quality shine through.



"On the ball and his final balls were on the money today and were against Everton as well.



“The depth of the squad is strong and when players like Jeff come onto the pitch you know he’s going to have an impact and that’s what he did at times to give the team a lift."



The 28-year-old despite his recurring injuries has made 20 appearances for the English side and has scored two goals.