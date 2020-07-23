Sports News

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann throws subtle shot at Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann has aimed a subtle dig at Jordan Ayew and the rest of Crystal Palace forwards over their low-scoring return in the season, urging manager Roy Hodgson to delve into the transfer market for a poacher.

The Eagles have scored just 30 goals in the league after 37 round of matches to occupy 14th position.



The Selhurst Park lads have heavily relied on Jordan Ayew’s 9 goals this term.



Ayew’s striking partner Christian Benteke, whose season is over after picking red card in the game against Aston Villa last week, has notched only 2 goals from 24 league appearances.



The lack of fire power by the duo has prompted long-serving guardsman Scott Dann to call on manager Hodgson to acquire a prolific frontman in the ongoing transfer window.

Dann said: "Since I have been at the club we've never scored lots of goals.”



"It is has been going on for a while and hopefully we can change that soon."



Meanwhile, Alexander Sorloth, who was shipped on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor last summer, has plundered 23 goals in 33 Supalig matches.

