Crystal Palace hails Jordan Ayew after explosive display in Premier League opener

Ghanaian player, Jordan Ayew takes a shot

Crystal Palace have eulogized Ghana international Jordan Ayew following his outstanding performance during their Premier League season opener against Sheffield United.

The Black Stars forward put up an impressive show to help Crystal Palace record a narrow victory on Saturday at the Bramall Lane.



Ayew was in inspired form, assisting his outfit only goal as they secure the three maximum points in their first game of the season.



After a goalless first half, Roy Hodgson's men stepped up to find the vital goal that granted them the maximum points.



Odsonne Edouard received an excellent cross from Jordan Ayew, found some room inside the box, and scored the goal in the 50th minute.

Reacting to Ayew performance, Crystal Palace took to social media to eulogize the Black Stars attacker for his top performance in the clash.



“A moment to appreciate Jordan Ayew's performance today ????” the club tweeted.



In their next match, Palace will host Arsenal at the Selhurst Park on August 21 in an exciting London derby.