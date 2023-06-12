0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace in talks with Jeffery Schlupp for contract extension

Schlupp 34567898.png Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace have opened contract extension talks with versatile Ghana player Jeffery Schlupp.

The Ghana international has established himself as a key cog in the Crystal Palace team since his arrival in January 2017.

Schlupp’s current contract is expected to elapse as the end of this month but according to reports, talks are far advance for contract extension.

Per reports, he will sign two-year extension with the Premier League club before the start of the new season.

The versatile player has made 198 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 17 assists since joining the team.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church
Pressure mounts on NDC, Mahama to pick Domelevo as running mate – Report
There was illegal activities in Akufo-Addo's Kyebi garden - Frimpong-Boateng insists
Why Akufo-Addo was infuriated on Green Ghana Day
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge - Ken Agyapong
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare