Crystal Palace in talks with Jeffery Schlupp for contract extension

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp

Crystal Palace have opened contract extension talks with versatile Ghana player Jeffery Schlupp.

The Ghana international has established himself as a key cog in the Crystal Palace team since his arrival in January 2017.



Schlupp’s current contract is expected to elapse as the end of this month but according to reports, talks are far advance for contract extension.

Per reports, he will sign two-year extension with the Premier League club before the start of the new season.



The versatile player has made 198 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 17 assists since joining the team.