Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira praises the commitment of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has confessed his admiration for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew.

According to the Eagles boss, the Black Stars striker always gives his all to the team when called into action.



Speaking to the press ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira lauded Jordan Ayew for always giving his 100% for the team.



“Jordan is the type of player that is happy to be on the field regardless of his position.

“He is going to be giving 100 percent to the team. He is one of those players that you call a team player,” Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira shared.



This season, Jordan Ayew has played in several roles for Crystal Palace. He has made 10 appearances in the English Premier League and always gives his all for the team.



