0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira praises the commitment of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

FB IMG 1666245645780 300x166.webp Jordan Ayew

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has confessed his admiration for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew.

According to the Eagles boss, the Black Stars striker always gives his all to the team when called into action.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match against Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira lauded Jordan Ayew for always giving his 100% for the team.

“Jordan is the type of player that is happy to be on the field regardless of his position.

“He is going to be giving 100 percent to the team. He is one of those players that you call a team player,” Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira shared.

This season, Jordan Ayew has played in several roles for Crystal Palace. He has made 10 appearances in the English Premier League and always gives his all for the team.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or