Crystal Palace manager confirms Jeffrey Schlupp's return from injury ahead of Nottingham Forest game

Schlupp is expected to feature in Palace against Forest on Saturday

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, has confirmed the return of Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp from injury.

The versatile player is set to potentially play a role in Palace's upcoming English Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 30 at 15:00 GMT.



Glasner, in a pregame interview, expressed optimism about Schlupp's return, highlighting the significance of having the player back in contention after a period of absence due to injury.



Palace, having had a three-week break from competitive fixtures, utilized the time to regroup and prepare for their upcoming challenges.

Despite the lack of official matches during the international break, Palace engaged in a friendly encounter against Bodo Glimt, securing a 1-0 victory.



This match served as a platform for Schlupp to make his return to the squad after being sidelined for several weeks due to injury. Glasner emphasized the importance of having Schlupp back in the mix.



“Jeffrey Schlupp is back after his injury. It’s the first game after many weeks and the group is getting bigger and bigger, and that gives us more options. The fit players tomorrow are more important for tomorrow for winning the game at Nottingham.”