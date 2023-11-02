Crystal Palace manager explains why it was important to extend Jordan Ayew’s contract

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has opened up on why there was the need to extend the contract of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew.

The English Premier League side on Wednesday, November 1, announced that the Black Stars forward has signed a new contract.



Speaking on the player, manager Roy Hodgson praised Jordan Ayew, insisting that he is reliable and consistent.



He said the forward has had a very good start to the new English Premier League season and he hopes it continues throughout the campaign.

"He certainly is one of the most reliable and consistent players that we have. You can always rely upon him to give you 100% both in his attacking play and his defending play. As players often do, as they get older and more experienced, they bring further aspects to their game which makes them better still,” the manager said.



Roy Hodgson continued, "He's had a really good start to the season, Jordan, and if we can keep him going for 38 games we'll be very happy."



Having signed the new deal with Crystal Palace, Jordan Ayew will continue playing for the team until June 2025.