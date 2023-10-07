Crystal Palace observe minute of silence for murdered Ghanaian Elianne Andam

Crystal Palace players pay tribute to Elianne Andam

Crystal Palace Football Club observed a minute silence for 15-year-old Elianne Nana Ama Andam, who was murdered in Croydon just before their game at the Selhurst Park against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, October 7.

Andam, whose parents are from Ghana, was stabbed in broad day light by a 17-year-old in South London.



The Eagles before their game against Manchester United last week, wore black armbands in honour of the teenager before observing a minute silence ahead of kickoff in the EPL clash with Forest.



"The players wore black armbands at Old Trafford following the absolutely devastating and tragic news that Elianne Andam was killed in Croydon last week. The heartbreak of her family and friends in unimaginable; our depest condolences to them and everyone in our community who has been affected by the senseless attack.



To honour Elianne, and with the agreement of her family, we will hold a minute's applause at Selhurst Park just before kick-off today as we come together as a community," a statement from Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish read.



Meanwhile, British-Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy joined members of the community to hold a vigil for Elianne.

Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi were part of the Palace team that showed respect to the late Nana Ama.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



