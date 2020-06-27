Crystal Palace part ways with Ghanaian defender Jacob Mensah

Sports News Sat, 27 Jun 2020
Crystal Palace has parted ways with Ghanaian defender Jacob Kwabena Mensah according to media reports.
The 19-year-old has been told to look elsewhere after just one-year with the English side.
The English-born Ghanaian joined Palace from the non-league side Ramsgate FC last summer.
Palace fended off competition from Brighton, Cardiff, and Wolves to sign the then 18-year-old teenager.
But Mensah failed to replicate the faith as he could only feature for the side's developmental squad.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
