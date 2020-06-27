Sports News

Crystal Palace part ways with Ghanaian defender Jacob Mensah

Crystal Palace has parted ways with Ghanaian defender Jacob Kwabena Mensah according to media reports.

The 19-year-old has been told to look elsewhere after just one-year with the English side.



The English-born Ghanaian joined Palace from the non-league side Ramsgate FC last summer.

Palace fended off competition from Brighton, Cardiff, and Wolves to sign the then 18-year-old teenager.



But Mensah failed to replicate the faith as he could only feature for the side's developmental squad.

