Crystal Palace star Jeffery Schlupp suffers fresh injury, set to miss Ghana's friendly against Mali

Ghana international, Jeffrey Schlupp, missed Crystal Palace's fixture in the English Premier League on Saturday due to an injury.

The versatile defender picked a slight strain injury ahead of Saturday's game and will spend some time on the sidelines.



The extent of Schlupp's injury remains unclear.



The 27-year-old was absent in the Palace squad that lost 2-1 to Everton at the Selhurst Park stadium.



Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the injury picked up the Ghanaian during the post-match briefing.



"Unfortunately, he [Jeffrey Schlupp] picked up a slight strain. We were hoping he’d recover in time but we will have to do without him today." Hodgson said after the game.



Schlupp was replaced by new signing and English-born Nigerian Eberechi Eze in the starting lineup.

"He’s done well since he has come into the club. His training has been impressive," Hodgson said.



"But of course Jeffrey Schlupp has had that position nailed down [left-midfield], basically through the good work he did in pre-season."



Schlupp is named in the 23-man Ghana squad that will face Mali in an international friendly on 9 October 2020 in Antalya, Turkey.



He is expected to regain full fitness before the Black Stars game next month.



The former Leicester City man is making a return to the Ghana team since his last appearance in March 2019 against Mauritania in a friendly in Accra.



