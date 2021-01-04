0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew impressed with win over Sheffield United

Jordan Ayew Against Sh United.png Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Mon, 4 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew is impressed with Crystal Palace's flying start to the new year as they beat Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Palace won 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday thanks to first goals by Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.

Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for Palace with a deflected finish before going off injured.

Eberechi Eze, his replacement, doubled the lead with a stunning solo effort, running from inside his own half and finishing from 18 yards after evading a couple of challenges.

Ayew had a decent game after coming off the bench in the second half.

"Great result yesterday and nice to start the year with 3 points! Happy New Year," Ayew wrote on Instagram, Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jordan Ayew (@jordanayew9)

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: