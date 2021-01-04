Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew impressed with win over Sheffield United

Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace 2-0 win over Sheffield United

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew is impressed with Crystal Palace's flying start to the new year as they beat Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Palace won 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday thanks to first goals by Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.



Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for Palace with a deflected finish before going off injured.



Eberechi Eze, his replacement, doubled the lead with a stunning solo effort, running from inside his own half and finishing from 18 yards after evading a couple of challenges.

Ayew had a decent game after coming off the bench in the second half.



"Great result yesterday and nice to start the year with 3 points! Happy New Year," Ayew wrote on Instagram, Sunday.



