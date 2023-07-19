Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi wants to represent Ghana

Crystal Palace winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace's promising English-born winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, has set his sights on representing Ghana on the international stage.

Despite being born in Southwark, England, the talented footballer, brimming with ambition, desires to don the Black Stars jersey and showcase his skills for his parents homeland.



Rak-Sakyi's desire to embrace his Ghanaian heritage and contribute to the nation's footballing legacy adds a new chapter to his rising career, one that could see him become a vital asset for Ghana's national team in the near future.



Charlton Athletic first-team coach Anthony Hayes, who previously coached Jesurun, revealed Rak-Sakyi's choice.



“Jes[urun Rak-Sakyi] has ambitions to play in the Premier League and represent Ghana, to play in World Cup,”

Rak-Sakyi was originally in the youth system at Chelsea, before joining Crystal Palace in 2019.



His first appearance in the Crystal Palace first-team squad was as an unused substitute against his previous club on 10 April 2021, and he signed his first professional contract for the club two days later.



The winger has returned to Crystal Palace after his loan deal with Charlton Athletic ended. He made 43 appearances, scored 15 goals, and assisted 8.