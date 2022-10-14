0
Crystal Palace working to sign Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo Antoine 1 610x400.png Ghanaian forward, Antoine Semenyo

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side, Crystal Palace are keen on signing Ghana international Antoine Semenyo.

The talented youngster enjoyed a fantastic campaign with his Bristol City club during the 2021/22 football season in England.

As a result, he became a transfer target of a number of clubs in the English top-flight league at the end of last season.

Crystal Palace is one of the many clubs that expressed interest in his services. Although the club will make some advances to engage Bristol City, no agreement was reached.

As a result, Antoine Semenyo continued his stint with Bristol City in the English Championship.

As the new season takes shape, sources have confirmed that Crystal Palace are still interested to sign Antoine Semenyo.

The English top-flight club has been keeping tabs on the talented forward and remains interested in his services.

The club per the information gathered are working in the background to sign the player either in the January window or the summer transfer window.

