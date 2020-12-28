Current Arsenal squad worst in club's history- Emmanuel Frimpong

Former Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has slammed his former side over their shambolic performances in the ongoing season.

The Gunners suffered five defeats in a row and were able to clinch their first win in December against Chelsea in the London derby on Saturday in the Premier League.



According to the former Black Stars midfielder, Mikel Arteta's side is the worst squad in the club's history.



“Yes. No doubt about it. The league table says it all. I can't remember the last time an Arsenal team was in 15th at this stage of the season.



“The current situation is very very bad for everyone involved with Arsenal.



"I feel like this squad is probably the worst squad in a very long time."

Frimpong believes Granit Xhaka is just one of many Arsenal players who are not good enough for the club.



He said: “With Xhaka, I don't know if he is a defensive midfielder or an attacker, I really don't know his position.



“Defensively, I think he's far too slow and offensively, I don't know if he can see a pass. All I know is players like Xhaka, and I don't mean any disrespect, but are they great players?



“Are they players to carry Arsenal to the next level? In my honest opinion, I think the answer is no."



Frimpong, a former team-mate of Arteta, retired from football in March 2019 after a series of injuries.