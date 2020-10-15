Current Black Stars team is one of the weakest – George Alhassan

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Accra Great Olympics striker and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winner, George Alhassan has said that the current Black Stars squad is one of the weakest in recent times and has, therefore indicated none of them could have made the squad into the 1982 and 1984 squad.

Coach Charles Akonnor who was appointed in January to replace Kwasi Appiah handed invitations to new players into the Black Stars for the double header friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



The team lost 3-0 to West Africa powerhouse, Mali in the first friendly before redeeming themselves with a comfortable 5-1 win against Qatar.



Alhassan, who played an instrumental role in Ghana’s triumph at the 1982 AFCON in an interview with Angel FM in Accra described the current team as one of the weakest in recent times.

“None of the current Black Star players will make it into the starting line-up of the 1982 and 1984 squad.”



“However, Arsenal's Thomas Partey can make it onto the bench,” he noted.



George Alhassan won the goal king in the 1982 Afcon tournament after helping Ghana to win its last African title.