Current Black Stars team looks like an U-20 – Sebastien Barnes

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Ghana U-17 captain, Sebastian Barnes believes most of the players in the current Black Stars are not yet at the level to represent the senior national team.

Barnes, who now coaches in Germany, described the players as under 20 materials, claiming that there is no need to blend the experienced players with the youth.



"I don't see the current as Black Stars squad as senior national team materials. They look to me more like an under 20 team than Black Stars. There's the need to blend experienced players with the youth," he remarked.



"The likes of Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye, Muntari, etc must provide experience for the young players," he said on Ahomka FM.

He captained Ghana to win the 1991 Fifa Under-17 World Cup which was played in Italy.



Barnes graduated to the Black Stars but made only made one appearance.