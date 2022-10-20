0
Menu
Sports

Current Hearts of Oak team is not competitive – Board member Odotei Sowah admits

Vincent Sowah Odotei Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has opened up on why the club crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup at the second stage of the preliminary round.

According to him, the failure of the team in Africa is because the side does not have a competitive squad.

“The current Hearts team is not competitive,” board member Vincent Odotei Odotei Sowah said in an interview with Original FM in an interview.

At the second stage of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, Hearts of Oak was drawn against AS Real Bamako from Mali.

The Phobians lost 3-0 to the Mali Premier League outfit away from home and beat the opponent by a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the second leg.

From the 3-1 aggregate defeat, Hearts of Oak disappointingly crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
Related Articles: