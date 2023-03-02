Current Hearts of Oak team not good enough to win league title - W.O. Tandoh

Accra Hearts of Oak team line up before a game | File photo

Former Hearts of Oak Team manager W.O Tandoh says the current squad does not have the quality to league this season's Ghana Premier League title.

Tandoh who was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won the treble last two seasons under Coach Samuel Boadu indicated the current crop of players are not good enough for the club.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Coach W.O Tandoh said, “The truth of the matter is that, if we would all be honest, the current crop of Hearts players is not good."



"I've said it everywhere: if Hearts want to be a league contender, they need to put together a proper team." He said.

“The team we lead to win the treble and also go on to defend the FA Cup the following season has only seemed retrogression not progression, I’m not here to praise myself but the Management at that time was well organized” W.O Tando added.



“The players and the supporters worked together and we all saw the team’s triumph” He ended.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are currently 4th on the league standings with 28 points from 18 matches and are trailing league leaders Aduana by seven points.