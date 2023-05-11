Current Kotoko players are not matured - Ex-Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso

Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko manager, Frimpong Manso has said the current Kotoko squad are yet to reach the level required to play for a team of Kotoko's stature.

His assertion is in reaction to Reds' fans slamming the players for poor performance in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



Frimpong believes that players are not ripe enough to win consistently as the club demands.



“The Kotoko club is very demanding, they want to win every game but most of their players are up and coming and it will take a lot of time for them to get to the expected level the fans demand," he said as quoted by GhanaSportsPage.



He entreated the fans to accept the reality, arguing that their expectation does not correlate with the quality of players at the club.



“If the fans do not accept this and still demand a lot from them, then it must be looked at again,” Coach Frimpong Manso stated.

“So for me, I think the quality of the players does not correspond with the expectations of the fans.”



Asante Kotoko have won just three of their last ten matches, drawing four and losing three.



The defending champions are 6th on the league table with 44 points after 30 matches with four games to end the season.



EE/KPE