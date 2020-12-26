Current Kotoko team has no future - Charles Taylor fumes

Charles Taylor has expressed disapointment in the current crop of players at Kotoko

Former Kotoko player Charles Taylor says he can boldly say that the current Kotoko team has no future.

According to him, from the way the team plays, he is of the view that the players haven’t made up their minds to take their football careers to the next level.



The ex-footballer further stated that the boys are to be blamed for their team's recent loss against Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League.



He added that no playmaker in the team could take on their Sudanese counterparts thereby forcing the Porcupine Warriors to play as if they are the away team.

He however mentioned that Kotoko’s performance was below the standard and that shows that the league has fallen.



“As a player who wants to play football, you should be ready and avail yourself to learn since that is the only way you can become successful in that field,” he said.



Charles finally admonished the leaders of the club to recruit players that will help them win glories.