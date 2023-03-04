Current crisis at Hearts of Oak makes the side more dangerous – Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko danger man, Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko danger man, Eric Bekoe believes Hearts of Oak will be more dangerous this weekend in the Super Cup.

Ahead of the Super Cup, the Phobians have been hit with crisis with fans calling for the sacking of head coach Slavko Matic.



Speaking to Kumasi FM in an interview, Eric Bekoe has cautioned Asante Kotoko to stay focused.



According to him, the crisis at Hearts of Oak will make the side more dangerous in the Super Cup.



"Hearts of Oak is more dangerous when they are in crisis so I will advise the current Kotoko players to be cautious of Hearts and prepare massively for the game and put in their all, Hearts is like a dead goat who fears no knife and they perform magic in their darkest time,” Eric Bekow shared.

He added, "Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is not a platform to play but to serve."



The match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5.



The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.