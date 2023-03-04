2
Menu
Sports

Current crisis at Hearts of Oak makes the side more dangerous – Eric Bekoe

Eric Bekoe?fit=600%2C400&ssl=1 Former Asante Kotoko danger man, Eric Bekoe

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko danger man, Eric Bekoe believes Hearts of Oak will be more dangerous this weekend in the Super Cup.

Ahead of the Super Cup, the Phobians have been hit with crisis with fans calling for the sacking of head coach Slavko Matic.

Speaking to Kumasi FM in an interview, Eric Bekoe has cautioned Asante Kotoko to stay focused.

According to him, the crisis at Hearts of Oak will make the side more dangerous in the Super Cup.

"Hearts of Oak is more dangerous when they are in crisis so I will advise the current Kotoko players to be cautious of Hearts and prepare massively for the game and put in their all, Hearts is like a dead goat who fears no knife and they perform magic in their darkest time,” Eric Bekow shared.

He added, "Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is not a platform to play but to serve."

The match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5.

The game will kick off at 15:00gmt.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: