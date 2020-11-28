Current female players not patriotic enough - Adjoa Bayo

Former Ghanaian player, Ajoa Bayo

Former Ghanaian female footballer, Ajoa Bayo, has admonished the current crop of players for the various female national teams to play their hearts out when representing the nation.

The former Ghanaian international went on to say that the current girls do not play for the nation and are sometimes soft on the ball because during their time they use to play hard and always put the nation at heart.



She was reacting to the match between the Black Princesses and their Moroccan counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.



She opined that the girls appeared not patriotic and not committed to the game.



Adjoa Bayo has played for Ghatel Ladies in Accra, Ghana, and has also played for FC Indiana in the United States.



In September 2007 Adjoa Bayor captained the Ghana national team at the World Cup in China.



Although Ghana did not get out of the group stage, Bayor scored a remarkable goal from a free-kick just outside Norway’s penalty.

Adjoa Bayor was born on 17 May 1979 in Accra.



She is the former skipper of the Black Queens. She was part of the Black Queens team at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States.



In 2003 she won the female African Player of the Year she was also shortlisted for the best female African player in 2010 which she eventually won beating the likely favourite, Perpetual Nkwocha.



She was selected in 2018 by CAF to assist Deputy Secretary in football and development Anthony Baffoe to conduct the draw for the Africa Women Cup of Nations.



When asked if given the opportunity to serve in the women’s national team, she giggled but she said she is ever ready to serve.