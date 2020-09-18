Sports News

Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia unveil new signing Kingsley Sarfo

Kingsley Sarfo

Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia has announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo.

The 25-year-old is set to return to the pitch again after his release from prison in Sweden where he was convicted of rape.



He had hit top form for top-flight side Malmo FF.



The Ghanaian midfielder was released from prison last winter after serving two years, eight months in the cooler.

Sarfo joined Swedish giants Malmo FF in a high-profile move from Sirius IK but the club terminated his contract after he was sentenced to prison over rape charges.



His appeal to have the sentence overturned was rejected five months later was rejected, ensuring that he would spend all the months in prison.



He has played for FC Rosengard, BW 90 IF, Sirius and Malmo FF.

