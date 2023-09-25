Czech club FC Vlasim secure signing of Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Badu Dankwah

Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Badu Dankwa (Middle)

Czech Republic outfit FC Sellier & Bellot Vlašim have successfully secure the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Badu Dankwa.

The 23-year-old joins the club after ending his stay with Ghana Premier League outfit, Real Tamale United at the end of last season.



The midfielder is expected to play a huge role for the Czech second-tier club as they eye promotion to the top-tier.



"We are happy that we managed to bring the transfer to a successful conclusion and we hope that Stephen will show his qualities here and be a real reinforcement for us," said Jan Jícha, the club's sports director, about the arrival of the new footballer.

The Ghanaian midfielder has already made his debut for the club, helping FC Vlasim to secure a 1-1 stalemate against Opava on Saturday.



Badu Dankwah was a key member of the Real Tamale United squad during his spell with the club, scoring 9 goals and serving 8 assists in 59 games.



The midfielder was also a member of the Black Galaxies due to his outstanding performance for RTU in the Ghanaian top-flight.