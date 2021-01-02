D.K Poison has been paid his $45,000 by government - Ekow Asmah

DK Poison in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo

Ghana boxing legend, D.K Poison has finally received his $45,000 owed him by the government, according to veteran Sports journalist Ekow Asmah, a lead advocate in the pursuit of the money for the boxer.

The 69-year-old over the years has been narrating how in 1976, he loaned to the Ghanaian government of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong an amount of $45,000 out of his purse of $75,000 from his second title defence against Japanese Shig Fukuyama for the purchase of some commodities for the state.



According to D.K. Poison, 44 years on, all attempts to reclaim the money from the state have proved futile despite promises by past governments to ensure he was reimbursed with the amount owed him.



In October last year, he met President Akufo-Addo and expressed his gratitude to the President for granting him audience.



An emotional D.K. Poison during his interaction with President Akufo-Addo reiterated his case and in response, President Akufo-Addo promised to resolve the claim by the onetime World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight champion dating over four decades.

Ekow Asmah, confirmed to Happy Sports that D.K Poison has received the money in full from the government which was paid in November this year.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, he said, “D.K Poison’s money has been paid to him and I can confirm that.



I want to thank President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah and everybody who made it possible for this to happen. The money was paid in November this year.



“I am sure it because of the Election period that is why the Sports Ministry could not do any announcement on the payment”.