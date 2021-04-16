DOL Board Chairman hints at tight security at matches venues for the second round

DOL Board chairman, Akwasi Agyemang

Division One League Board chairman, Akwasi Agyemang has disclosed that strict security measures are set to be put in place to curb violence and hooliganism in the second round of the season.

The first round of the National Division One League has seen numerous violence and assault on referees, bringing the game of football into disrepute.



According to Akwasi Agyeman, the DOL Board in collaboration with the Competitions department of the Ghana Football Association is planning to beef up security at the various match venues.



“We have thought about beefing up security at the various venues especially matches that are category A. The Board and the GFA Competition Departments are in talks to help the clubs beef up security at their venues”, he told Happy FM.



“In as much as we want to tighten up security, the clubs also have a role to play.”

“We will plead with everyone to have patience. There is a complaint form and I entreat clubs to use that process. In the second round, we have to tighten up security at the venues."



“It’s difficult getting sponsors because of the negative things attached to the DOL so we will entreat all stakeholders to do things in a professional way," he added.



The second round of the National Division One League will kick off this weekend.