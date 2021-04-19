DOL Zone Three results: Tema Youth, Lions draw on the road, Nania beat Weavers

The result means the Harbour Warriors are still unbeaten in the season

Zone three leaders Tema Youth drew blank with Accra Young Wise on matchday 16 of the National Division One League on Sunday to keep hold of the first spot.

The result means the Harbour Warriors are still unbeaten in the season after finishing the first round without defeat – intensifying the title race as teams continue fight for Premier League football.



Alhassan Munkuyeli scored to cancel out Joseph Addo’s goal when second-placed Accra Lions drew 1-1 with Accra City stars at the Teshie MATS Park Saturday.



In Sogakope, Agbozume Weavers lost at home 2-1 to Nania FC to stay in the bottom half of the table – 15th place with 5 points after 16 matches. Jonathan Naafo and Desmond Debby scored for Nania FC as Mafia Courage netted a consolation for the home side.

Former Premier League side Heart of Lions picked one point on the road in their clash against Vision FC that ended 0-0 at Amrahia.



Zone Three results



