Dabo Soccer Academy to partner renowned football scout to unearth talents

Dabo Yaw from L-R: Xavi Hidalgo and Yaw Dabo

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

International Director and football scout for World Sports Academy, Xavi Hidalgo is set to arrive in Ghana in June for a scouting tournament.

He will join forces with Dabo Soccer Academy to unearth talents in the Ashanti Region.

Yaw Dabo touched down in Ghana on Thursday, May 25 after spending a month touring some clubs in Europe.

The comic actor and football administrator visited AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint Germain in France and Borussia Dortmund in Germany where he met former Black Stars Coach Otto Addo and player Jude Bellingham, to establish and expand his football networks.

He expressed his desire to make a positive impact on society and also shared his ambition to establish partnerships with top European clubs, including Real Madrid, and expressed his eagerness to meet renowned football agent Jorge Mendes.

Hidalgo's purpose is to visit Dabo Soccer Academy to check their facilities and the progression process of the players.

Dabo Soccer Academy is a Division-Two club based in Kumasi and competes in the Ashanti Regional Division Two League.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
