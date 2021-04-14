He donated volleyballs to Tongor-Dzemeni volleyball team to show his appreciation

Mr Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor as part of his thank you tour after being reelected as MP for South Dayi sponsored a huge football gala in Tongor-Dzemeni as requested by the youths.

He donated volleyballs to Tongor-Dzemeni volleyball team as a matter of fact to show appreciation to them for his reelection to the chamber of the eighth parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana.





????Dafeamekpor donates sports kits to youth of his constituency, South Dayi Constituency.#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/ASOQIWXzvK — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 14, 2021

As you can witness, the gala is been organized to reward the participation teams, best player of the tournament, best defender, top goal scorer, gold and silver medals the trophies and many others.



We are grateful to the good Lord for his presence and also thank Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Esq for been there always for us and also for his tremendous supports in the occasions of these sorts. Thanks to you all for following us.