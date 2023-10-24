Dam Spillage: Hearts of Lions forced to use Hohoe Stadium as new home grounds

Kpando-based Hearts of Lions will now use the Hohoe Sports Stadium as their new grounds for their Ghana Premier League home games until further notice.
The Premier League returnees have been playing their home matches this season at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, but the team has been forced to change venue due to the recent Akosombo dam spillage.
The spillage has affected the entire Sogakope community, hence the need for Hearts of Lions to change venues.
This means that Hearts of Lions will be able to host Karela United in week seven of the Ghana Premier League at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The two-time GHALCA top 4 winners are still unbeaten in the ongoing 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League after five games, having drawn all with five points, sits 14th on the league table.
Check the tweet below:
???? || ᕼOᕼOᗴ ᗩᖇᗴ ᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY?— Kpando Heart Of Lions Fc (@HeartOfLionsFc) October 24, 2023
Hohoe Is Our New Home ???? ???? ❤️ ✨️ ???? ???? #DzieWoaNu #HOLFC???????????? #FrerolRuralBank pic.twitter.com/p3AFrM6h1j
LSN/KPE
