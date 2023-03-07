Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Kwame Sefa Kayi react to empty stadium for Hearts, Kotoko match

Peace FM journalists, Dan Kwaku Yeboah and Kwami Sefa Kayi

Celebrated journalists, Dan Kwaku Yeboah and Kwami Sefa Kayi have bemoaned the attendance level at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023, hosted the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 20 fixture between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The game also served as honor for the sitting Ghanaian president as the country turned 66 a day later.



Despite Hearts of Oak winning the game, the major talking point has been the level of attendance in a fixture which once had stadiums being over-full.



The gate was opened to the public to come and watch the game for free 30 minutes before kick-off but that did little to attract viewers.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah while interacting with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's Kokrokoo program, wondered why the past two President's Cup games have been opened to the public for free yet the stadium has not been filled to capacity.



"Kwami, While we are praising Hearts of Oak for winning the game, we have to start asking ourselves why we have not been able to fill the stadium for the 2022 and 2023 President's Cup even though gates were opened for free," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.

Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of the show also said that it is a sad situation that the two most glamorous teams in the country cannot fill the Accra Sports Stadium when the game is for free.



"A whole Hearts and Kotoko game we couldn't get people to watch after opening the gates for free. It is indeed very sad that the two top teams in Ghana can't fill a stadium when fans are supposed to watch the game for free."



Watch the highlights of the 2023 President's Cup below:







JE/KPE