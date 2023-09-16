Dan Kwaku Yeboah names three ministers Akufo-Addo should have sacked

Ace Sports Journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah had waded into the numerous issues raised by Ghanaian concerning the governance by the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Kwaku Yeboah, he has limited himself to sports related matters under the government, lauding the government for many development projects undertaken, citing the free SHS projects as one of the best.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah who doubles as the Head of Sports at Despite Media however believes that some ministers who have failed to live up to expectation don’t deserve to still be at post.



Speaking on Peace FM morning show dubbed ‘Kokrookoo’, the astute sports journalist said President Akufo-Addo’s failure to control and relieve some ministers off their duties have compelled some Ghanaians to descend heavily on the government.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah made mention of Health minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Kwasi Amoako-Attah who heads the Road’s ministry and Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, hitting hard on the names mentioned.



“For instance, the road minister, he should have been far gone. How can you say we should pay both for a modernized toilet? The finance minister, and I am sure the finance minister is a Christian and goes to church and the Pastor spends money, we don’t dissolve the church but rather bring in a new Pastor”.

“For the health minister after the Covid-19 we all saw what happened. After covid, he said what was mounted at the Kotoka International Airport was nowhere to be found. After covid, the Auditor General’s report said he went to buy lands in the Volta Regions for millions of dollars but how much is even lands sold at East Legon”, he added.



LSN/KPE