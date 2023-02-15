Dan Kwaku Yeboah praises Kurt Okraku

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has commended GFA president Kurt Okraku for playing a key role in the lives of some former Ghanaian football stars.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah who has been a big critic of Kurt Okraku was impressed after the likes of Dong Bortey and Armah Senegal mentioned the significant role the GFA president plays in their lives.



In a recent interview, the sports journalist was impressed when Dong Bortey stated that Kurt Okraku inspired him to venture into coaching.



"If you know Kurt Okraku, Don Bortey says he is grateful. You have affected his career positively and it's commendable," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said in gratitude to the GFA president.



He added, "in this world if someone does something you have to commend him and criticize them if they go wrong."



"Most the players say you have helped them after their playing career by paving doors for them. Armah Senegal testified of his good works, so Kurt thank you," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.



Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV





















JNA/KPE