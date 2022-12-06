Dan Kwaku Yeboah renews criticism of Baba Rahman after World Cup performance

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah is claiming vindication after Baba Rahman delivered what he (Kwaku Yeboah) views to be a disastrous performance at the 2022 World Cup.

Prior to the World Cup, Dan Kwaku Yeboah mentioned Baba Rahman as one of the players who did not deserve a place in the Ghana squad.



Kwaku Yeboah stated that the left-back’s form had slumped and therefore not at the level required to play at the World Cup.



As it turned out, Baba Rahman has become one of the players many pundits and followers believe let Ghana down at the World Cup.



He has been bastardized and vilified as being a cause of Ghana’s early from the 2022 World Cup which is still ongoing in Qatar.



Discussing Ghana’s exit from the World Cup, Dan Kwaku Yeboah named Baba Rahman as one of Ghana’s most disappointing players at the World Cup.



Kwaku Yeboah said it is unfortunate how Baba Rahman’s once-promising career has turned out but he does not believe that he currently is good enough to be starting games for Ghana.

“Baba Rahman was one of the I said before the tournament that should not be part of the squad. In this country, people always accuse you of hating on someone when you criticize them but they forget that Jeffery Schlupp who was left out of the squad also has family members.



“Baba Rahman used to be a very good player. He was one of the best left-back but unfortunately, injuries have ruined his career. The truth is that Baba is not on form and it showed in the AFCON and the World Cup. Some are arguing that even big countries have been knocked out but my argument is that growing up we were all advised to make the best choices. The fact that there is no guarantee doesn’t mean we should make bad choices. Life has no formulae. What we said about him showed in the tournament.



“After he failed to perform in the first game, Otto Addo benched him and I thought he had learned his lessons. I don’t know if it was pressure but he gave him some minutes in the second game and also started him in the first match. So I wondered why he kept playing him. When you look at what CK Akonnor said and Kurt’s own statement about selection into the Black Stars, clearly Otto Addo was being influenced,” he said.



The Black Stars exited the tournament after losing 2-0 to Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022.



