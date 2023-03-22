Dan Kwaku Yeboah's two major questions to GFA over Chris Hughton's appointment

Ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Ace sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has stated the two questions he would have asked during Ghana Football Association's unveiling of new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton on Monday, March 20, 2023, if he had attended.

Although he did not mention the reason for missing the manager's first press briefing, he said he intended to ask about two concerning issues.



The head of sport at Despite Media claimed that he would have first inquired about the validity of the rumors that Hughton is not the GFA's preferred manager given the absence of important GFA members at the unveiling.



"I didn’t attend the presser but there are two questions I would have asked. This is the first time we’ve unveiled a Black Stars coach with only the Communications Director present, does that lay credence to the rumors that the FA doesn’t fancy Chris Hughton?," he said on Peace FM.



He added that his second question would have been about the appointment and contracts of Hughton's assistant managers.



"Did you also ask that about the assistants? Chris Hughton came to meet them at the Black Stars so why are they saying their contract will concurrently with his (Chris Hughton)? Does it mean when they were first appointed under Otto Addo, they didn’t have contracts?"



Before assuming the role as the head coach of the Black Stars, he was the technical advisor for the Otto Addo-led technical team.

Prior to Hughton's appointment as the technical advisor, he was in the hot race for the head coach role with reports claiming the ex-Tottenham manager had the backing of the government while the GFA preferred Otto Addo.



Due to the reported difference in choices, the GFA reportedly compromised by handing Hughton the advisory role.



Chris Hughton's assistants, George Boateng, and Mas-UD Didi Dramani maintained their positions from the Otto Addo regime which many Ghanaians have questioned the decision to retain them.



The new technical team will take charge of their first assignment against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



EE/KPE