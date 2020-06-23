Sports News

Dan Kweku Yeboah to be named new Kotoko PRO - Reports

Astute sports journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah is set to be named as the new Asante Kotoko Directors, according to 442gh.com.

The nine new member Board of Directors of the club have identified the former spokesperson for the Normalization Committee as the man with the brain to heads the Communications Department.



The head of sports of Peace FM was the spokesman for the Liason Committee and the NC between September 2018 and July 2019.



Mr Yeboah has over 20 years of experience in the media industry and has been a lead advocate for sports transformation in Ghana.



However, the Board of Directors have been given a three-year mandate by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to run the club following their inauguration.

They have been charged to restore the pride of the club.



The Board is also set to hold talks with Nana Yaw Amponsah today in Accra.



The Phar Rangers president has hugely tipped to be the new Chief Executive Officer of the club.

