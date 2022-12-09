Dan Quaye recalls how $10,000 was deducted from 2006 World Cup appearance fees

Former Black Stars player, Dan Quaye

Former Black Stars player, Dan Quaye has disclosed that he never received the full amount of his appearance fees at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

The Black Stars players who made their first appearance at the 2006 World Cup were paid $50,000 as appearance fees.



However, Dan Quaye who was a local player with Hearts of Oak stated that he never got the full amount of his appearance fees.



He explained that $10,000 of the money was kept by an unknown football official without explanation whiles Ghanaian players abroad got the full amount of their appearance fees.



In an interview on Happy FM, he said, “the only thing they used in disturbing our local players is that their appearance fees are reduced. That one is sure, but the professionals don’t get any reduction.



“I received $40,000 instead of $50,000 in 2006. I don’t know the reason they did that. But when we asked the professionals, they got all their monies,” Dan Quaye added.

According to him, home-based players and those abroad must be given fair treatment. He also urged other players to speak out anytime they get cheated.



“We have to change this attitude because you have to treat everyone equally. The professionals have money already yet they don’t get reductions except we the locals who are struggling to go international.



“A similar thing happened in 2014 but what happened from my side is what I can say. If you get deductions and you don’t say it, it is up to you,” Dan Quaye stated.



