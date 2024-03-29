Dani Alves hosts lavish all-night party after leaving prison

Former Barcelona star, Daniel Alves

Former Barcelona star, Daniel Alves, hosted an all-night party on March 27, 2024, at his house in Spain following his bail.

According to UK outlet The Sun, the former Brazilian international, who had been in prison after being found guilty of raping a woman, celebrated with his family and friends until five in the morning.



The report further noted that the party was also in celebration of his father, Domingos Alves Da Silva’s birthday.



The lavish party was hosted at his villa in Esplugues de Llobregat in Spain.



The Brazilian was initially handed a four-and-half-year sentence after the court found him guilty of raping a woman at a nightclub in December 2022.

After spending four weeks at Brians 2 Prison, he was granted bail on Monday, March 25, 2024, for a fee of €1million (£850,000).



Alves, 40, has had his Spanish and Brazilian passports withheld and has been ordered to appear in court every Friday.



TWI NEWS



EE/EK